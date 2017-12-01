Hauck back as Montana football coach with 3-year contract

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bobby Hauck is back as the football coach at Montana, a program he led to three FCS national championship games.

The university said in a statement Friday that Hauck agreed to a three-year contract taking him through the 2020 season. Other terms were not immediately released.

The coaching position became open when athletic director Kent Haslam did not renew the contract of coach Bob Stitt after three seasons.

Hauck, a Montana native and a school alum, coached the Grizzlies from 2003 to 2009, compiling an 80-17 record.