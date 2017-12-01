Whitecaps ink David Norman Jr. to contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed residency product David Norman Jr. to a Major League Soccer contract, the club announced Friday.
The son of former Canadian international David Norman, the 19-year-old homegrown midfielder's deal runs through to the end of the 2018 season, with club options until 2021.
"David is a good player and has what every young player should have, and that's an unbelievable attitude," Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He comes to work every day, he's hungry, he wants to learn and he wants to get better."
A native of nearby New Westminster, B.C., the six-foot-two, 180-pound Norman first started in the Whitecaps' youth program at age nine before moving up the ranks.
After one season at the Oregon State University, he spent 2017 in the second-tier USL with Vancouver's feeder team where he was named the club's player of the year.
By The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed residency product David Norman Jr. to a Major League Soccer contract, the club announced Friday.
The son of former Canadian international David Norman, the 19-year-old homegrown midfielder's deal runs through to the end of the 2018 season, with club options until 2021.
"David is a good player and has what every young player should have, and that's an unbelievable attitude," Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He comes to work every day, he's hungry, he wants to learn and he wants to get better."
A native of nearby New Westminster, B.C., the six-foot-two, 180-pound Norman first started in the Whitecaps' youth program at age nine before moving up the ranks.
After one season at the Oregon State University, he spent 2017 in the second-tier USL with Vancouver's feeder team where he was named the club's player of the year.
By The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed residency product David Norman Jr. to a Major League Soccer contract, the club announced Friday.
The son of former Canadian international David Norman, the 19-year-old homegrown midfielder's deal runs through to the end of the 2018 season, with club options until 2021.
"David is a good player and has what every young player should have, and that's an unbelievable attitude," Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He comes to work every day, he's hungry, he wants to learn and he wants to get better."
A native of nearby New Westminster, B.C., the six-foot-two, 180-pound Norman first started in the Whitecaps' youth program at age nine before moving up the ranks.
After one season at the Oregon State University, he spent 2017 in the second-tier USL with Vancouver's feeder team where he was named the club's player of the year.
By The Canadian Press