Anisimov strong in front so far this season for Blackhawks

He played for the Rangers for parts of four seasons before he was traded to Columbus in the July 2012 deal that moved Rick Nash to New York. Anisimov had 40 goals and 44 assists in 168 games with the Blue Jackets before another blockbuster deal brought him to Chicago.

Worried about Brandon Saad's restricted free agency, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman dealt the rugged winger to Columbus for a package that included Anisimov, three more players and a draft pick. Bowman had long wanted a big centre to play behind captain Jonathan Toews, and he promptly signed Anisimov to a $22.75 million, five-year contract extension.

"He plays a game that I wouldn't really want to play," Chicago winger Patrick Kane said. "He goes to the net front hard. Really good two ways. Has to battle on face-offs, has to battle for the puck a lot. But at the end of the night he could come away with a goal or a couple chances or be involved in a lot of action at net."

Anisimov, Kane and Artemi Panarin formed one of the NHL's most dangerous lines for the previous two seasons. Anisimov had 22 goals and a career-high 45 points in 64 games last season before he was sidelined by a left leg injury.

Anisimov returned for the playoffs, but Chicago was swept by Nashville in the first round. He had no points in the series against the Predators.

"I feel pretty healthy in the playoffs, but that's tough, the game and timing, the game is a little bit different when you miss 10, 15 games," he said.

Panarin was traded to Columbus over the summer — bringing Saad back to Chicago — and Anisimov began the season on the Blackhawks' third line. After a slow start, Quenneville put Anisimov back together with Kane with Nick Schmaltz on the left side, and the line started piling up points.

The 29-year-old Anisimov leads Chicago with 12 goals. Kane has a team-high 17 assists and 27 points. Schmaltz is third on the team with 12 assists.

Anisimov "doesn't get as much credit as he deserves," Schmaltz said. "Obviously he played with Kaner and Panarin the last couple years and those guys had a lot of success, but he was a big reason (why). He's really good defensively, responsible, and then on the offensive end he's got a lot of skill and he's a fun guy, easy guy to play with."

