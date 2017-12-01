FANTASY PLAYS: Week 13 studs worth playing in daily leagues

Philip Rivers and Allen have been terrific the past two weeks, and this matchup gives them the potential to make it three straight. Allen has 23 receptions, 331 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games. The Browns have given up 10 touchdowns to receivers this year and at least one double-digit score in all but two games (Titans and Jaguars). Allen is a near lock to keep rolling.

DAVANTE ADAMS, WR, Green Bay ($6,500/$6,500)

Brett Hundley hasn't hurt Adams' value at all, and in fact, Adams has three straight games of at least 16 points. The Buccaneers allow the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to receivers and lead the league in yards allowed by 238 (2,285). The Buccaneers won't have an answer for stopping Adams in Week 13.

JIMMY GRAHAM, TE, Seattle ($5,500/$6,700)

Graham leads the NFL in red zone targets with 23, Adams being second with 19. That's right. Graham leads everyone, receivers or tight ends. He's caught 14 of those for 94 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Seahawks are in the red zone, Graham is guaranteed to see at least one target, and that's where the value lies. If Wilson is having a big day against the Eagles, Graham will be, too.

JACK DOYLE, TE, Indianapolis ($5,200/$5,700)

Doyle is actually the ninth highest scoring tight end this year, and if there is one weakness of the Jaguars passing game, it's against tight ends. Truthfully, that's the only spot you can even find any value against the Jaguars — they've allowed the 14th most Fantasy points to tight ends. Doyle has at least six receptions in all but one game since Week 6 and is a strong option at that price.

JAGUARS Defence ($4,500/$5,600)

Speaking of the Jaguars, the Colts don't have an answer for doing much else against this defence. There is a real chance for a shutout in this game, and the Colts give up the most FPPG to opposing defences thanks to a league-leading six DST touchdowns allowed.

RAVENS Defence ($3,100/$4,600)

Matthew Stafford can be prone to turnovers if he tries to force plays. The Ravens have one of the best pass defences in the league, and the Lions allow the fifth-most FPPG to DSTs. If Stafford gets too aggressive, the sacks and turnovers could add up quickly and give the Ravens DST a nice score.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com

By Jake Ciely, The Associated Press