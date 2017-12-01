Jaguars LB Smith to miss Colts game because of concussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without linebacker Telvin Smith against Indianapolis on Sunday, the first time the team has missed a defensive starter all season.

Smith was ruled out Friday along with receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (concussion). Smith missed practice all week and remains in the concussion protocol.

Hurns will miss his third consecutive game. Wells, who started the last three games in place of Jermey Parnell, was placed in the concussion protocol following practice Thursday.

Parnell (knee), guard Patrick Omameh (quadriceps) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) have been limited all week and were listed as questionable.