ACC QBs Bryant, Rosier face similar path to title game

That emerged in week two during a 14-6 win over No. 2 Auburn . Bryant came off the field with an injury and Clemson trailing 6-0 in the first half. He re-entered soon after to guide back-to-back touchdown drives that put the Tigers ahead for good.

"That's what came from the Auburn game," Swinney said. Bryant telling himself, "'Hey, I can do this.'"

Rosier has steadily learned that, too, Miami coach Mark Richt said, his decision-making and his ability to make big plays in crucial situations improves each week.

"I'm really proud of him because I wasn't sure he was going to be the guy coming into camp," Richt said.

Things to watch for at the ACC Championship game:

BACK AT THE BANK: The title game has returned to Charlotte after getting moved to Orlando, Florida last season because of a North Carolina law that limited protections for LGBT people. The law was repealed earlier this year and the ACC ended its ban against championships played in the Tar Heel State.

TURNOVER CHAIN: Miami's glitzy, bling-filled necklace has gotten as much airtime as any Hurricane player. Miami has forced 21 turnovers its last six games, more than 93 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have had all season. If the chain sees a lot of TV time Saturday, expect Miami's defence to have its way against Clemson.

INJURIES: Both teams will be without regulars on Saturday night. Miami has lost tight end Chris Herndon and receiver Ahmmon Richards. Clemson defence will be minus starters in linebacker Tre Lamar and cornerback Mark Fields.

YOUNG RUNNER: Clemson freshman tailback Travis Etienne has emerged from a crowded four-man backfield to take control of the Tigers running game. Etienne leads Clemson with 720 yards and 12 touchdowns, surpassing the freshman mark for scores (10) accomplished by 2009 ACC player of the year C.J. Spiller 11 years ago.

COACH EXPERIENCE: Hurricanes coach Mark Richt has plenty of experience playing for league titles, just not with Miami. He won six SEC Eastern Division titles at Georgia, winning that league's crown in 2002 and 2005. Richt believes what will help Miami most is how it has worked this season. "I think that we've been preparing to play in a championship game all year long, quite frankly, and so if we can continue to do that, I think it'll give us our best chance," he said.

