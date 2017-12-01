El Shaarawy produces another top performance in Roma win

Stephan El Shaarawy produced another standout performance, providing two expert assists to help Roma comfortably beat 10-man Spal 3-1 Friday in Serie A.

First, El Shaarawy provided a well-timed ball over the top to help Edin Dzeko beat the offside trap for Roma's opener. Then he sent a backheel pass toward Kevin Strootman for the Giallorossi's second.

A month ago, El Shaarawy scored a brace against English Premier League champion Chelsea in the Champions League.

Lorenzo Pellegrini made it 3-0 after the break with a header following a cross from Aleksandar Kolarov.

Two minutes later, Spal earned a penalty when Kostas Manolas, normally Roma's most reliable defender, wrapped his arms around Luca Mora and tugged the midfielder to the ground.

Federico Viviani converted the ensuing spot kick but was forced to do it again because teammates entered the area too soon.

Viviani's second attempt hit the crossbar and he scored off the rebound.

Spal was reduced to 10 men early on when Felipe committed a last-man foul on Dzeko just outside the area. The referee initially showed Felipe yellow but changed to red after consulting with the video assistant.

Roma moved level on points with third-place Juventus, which was visiting Italian league leader Napoli later.

The Giallorossi did not miss captain Daniele De Rossi, who was handed a two-match suspension for slapping an opponent in the face.