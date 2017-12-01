Kiffin and FAU set to face North Texas for C-USA title

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lane Kiffin used the line less than a minute into in his introductory speech when taking over as coach at Florida Atlantic, and has repeated the phrase often since.

"For us to do the impossible, we have to see the invisible," Kiffin said.

The mantra that Kiffin put forth on Dec. 13, 2016 might have seemed like pablum at the time, but no more. Kiffin and FAU are playing host to the Conference USA championship game Saturday, when the Owls (9-3, 8-0 C-USA) take on North Texas (9-3, 7-1). The game is a rematch of a regular-season matchup from Oct. 21, when FAU won 69-31.

"This is really against all odds," Kiffin said. "As much as I'd like to say I saw all of it, I don't know that I saw the scores the way that they were. A lot of these games haven't been close versus really good teams. I could see the record, but I don't know that even I could have predicted the margin of victory in most of these games. A lot of these games, we're playing our backups in the second half."

The Owls started 1-3, and have won eight straight games since — the third-longest current winning streak among FBS schools. They've won seven games by at least 18 points, four by at least 28.

And Kiffin has done it all while not forgetting his sense of humour or penchant for Twitter-trolling. He's been mentioned as a candidate for jobs at bigger programs in recent weeks, and when he was late for a recent meeting with his team he walked in saying, "Sorry, I was on the phone with Tennessee" — a school where he was in the past, and hasn't minded taking some mild shots at on social media since.

"As you guys probably know, I kind of don't do things the same way as other people," Kiffin said.

FAU already has as many wins this season than it had in the last three seasons combined. And it's been a bounceback year for North Texas as well, after winning five games a season ago.

"Coach Kiffin deserves everything he gets. He's one heck of a football coach," North Texas coach Seth Littrell said. "But this conference has a lot of great coaches. ... Once you start to see us play, and compete, I think everybody's starting to realize that we feel like we can compete with everybody."

North Texas has won five straight since that blowout loss in Boca Raton, and Kiffin doesn't expect to see another one-sided game.