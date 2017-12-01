Manhattan tops Holy Cross 70-54 in Northern Ireland

BELFAST, Ireland — Zane Waterman and Calvin Crawford scored 14 points apiece to lead Manhattan to a 70-54 win over Holy Cross on Friday in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic.

With the wire-to-wire win, the Jaspers (3-4) are the first college basketball team to win a regular-season game in Europe. Towson and La Salle are also in the tournament.

Manhattan, despite going 2 for 9 from 3-point range, shot 52 per cent in the first half to open a 39-23 lead. After Ebube Ebube had back-to-back inside baskets to put the Jaspers up 26-16 with 5:44 remaining, the Jaspers closed the half with a 13-6 run. Holy Cross had 10 turnovers that turned into 15 Manhattan points.

The Crusaders (2-4) made a 3-pointer to open the second half but Waterman answered with a 3 to start a 13-0 run, capped by back-to-back treys from Nehemiah Mack. Waterman had another 3 in a 6-0 spurt after Holy Cross got within 15 and the lead stayed in double figures. Manhattan had six 3s in the second half.