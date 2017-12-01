VCU guard Johnny Williams no longer a scoring liability

Asked to describe his game, Williams begins with "pass-first point guard, speedy and can play defence." But he knew that to most effectively set an example as he assumed a leadership role this season, he had work to do.

"I was in the gym all the time working," Williams said of his summer workouts. "Ask anybody. Late night I was passing up whatever things were going on just to get in the gym and just work on my game."

And it wasn't just 3-pointing shooting, drives to the basket also dominated his training.

Blessed with a lightning-quick first step, the strength and agility of a running back and the ability to shoot with both hands from in close, he's spent the past two seasons using penetration to produce points for the Rams.

"I worked on my handle because I knew I could get in the lane, get by people," the former star at New Jersey powerhouse St. Benedict's said. "I always like seeing the floor so get by one person, somebody else is going to have to help or it's a layup, so I worked on just seeing things, different moves, different finishes."

And if help comes to cut him off, Williams is adept at zipping a pass to the teammate left unguarded.

"If it's open, I'll shoot it," Williams said, "but I just like seeing (teammates) be happy."

And that attention to teammates, Rhoades said, has become Williams' chief calling card.

"This is my 21st season coaching, and he might be the best teammate I've ever coached," Rhoades said. "He's just such a good kid and he cares about the guys around him, and if they're not right he wants to help them get right.

"The best-coached teams are player-led teams and reaffirming the message from the coaching staff, and look, if Johnny's going to talk in the huddle or if Johnny's going to talk in the locker room, I'm going be quiet because they're going to listen to him," Rhoades said. "They listen to the coaches because they're good kids, but it means a lot more when you are a teammate who has got your back. That's being a leader. That's being a great teammate."

