AB for MVP? Steelers WR Brown on historic run

"You're in the midst of someone in their prime," Heyward-Bey said. "That's what makes it amazing to watch."

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams took it a step further, calling Brown the best "X" receiver under 6-foot ever.

"He's awesome," said Williams, whose locker has been next to Brown's during Brown's transition from project to franchise cornerstone.

When it's pointed out that most players who reach the NFL are awesome in some aspect of the game or they never would have gotten there, Williams raises his voice.

"We use that word too loosely," Williams said. "But compared to like professionals, they're not awesome. They're good. He's awesome."

There is one thing, however, that most of the company Brown wants to keep has that he does not: a Super Bowl ring. This season might provide him with his best opportunity. And for all the occasional diva eccentricities — from the water cooler toss in Baltimore in October that irritated Roethlisberger to his fashion-forward postgame suits — Brown's commitment level never changes.

It's not unusual for him to send a teammate a text after his kids go to bed to see if they're up for a late workout. It's not unusual for him to pull out the JUGGS machine he keeps at his house so he can get some drills. It's not unusual for him to request a series of increasingly difficult throws during the individual portions of practice so he can mimic what he may encounter during a game.

Brown plays with a swagger and competitiveness that bely his height. Steelers cornerback Artie Burns admits he was kind of shocked the first time he found himself across from Brown during organized team activities as a rookie in the spring of 2016.

"The way he plays is bigger than he is," Burns said. "You automatically think he's 5-11 or 6-foot, a good height. He's not short. He's just undersized. But his aggression for the ball, that's what sets him apart."

And it's one of the reasons Roethlisberger will fling it Brown's way almost reflexively regardless of how many bodies are between Brown and the ball.

"He may be 5-10, 5-11 in stature, but he plays 6-4," said Steelers defensive back Coty Sensabaugh, who faced Brown while playing for Tennessee and the New York Giants before signing with Pittsburgh last spring. "He has the strength of a big guy. You see him stiff-arming people all the time and breaking tackles and running by people. He does it all."

To think, the Steelers initially offered the contract Brown signed in 2012 to Mike Wallace. Wallace turned it down hoping to cash in on the free agent market. While Wallace has enjoyed a decent career, he's not heading for Canton. Brown appears to be on his way.

"The (Steelers) knew who was better, let's just be honest," Heyward-Bey said. "Mike's my guy. ... We know who's better."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Will Graves, The Associated Press