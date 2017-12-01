Domata Peko's 123-game streak coming to a halt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rather than lament missing a game for the first time since 2009, Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko is celebrating his 123-game starting streak that will come to an end this weekend and is vowing to start another one soon.

"I'm just going to work my tail off and try to get a new streak going," Peko said. "But yeah, 123, thank God for that. That was a good run."

The longest current streak of consecutive games played by a defensive lineman in the NFL will end this weekend when the Broncos (3-8) visit the Dolphins (4-7) .

Coach Vance Joseph ruled out the tenacious nose tackle Friday because of a sprained ligament in his left knee. Peko was injured in the Broncos' 21-14 loss at Oakland last week.

"He started what, 123 straight? For a defensive linemen, that's amazing," Joseph said. "To not have this next start this weekend is disappointing for him and obviously for our football team."

Peko joined the Broncos as a free agent this spring after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He's played in every game since the 2010 opener.

"He's playing one of the most physical positions on the field and to be able to stay healthy like that means you've got to be tougher and more physical than the guys you play," teammate Shane Ray said. "That just says a lot about him as a player and what he's able to do in there, the disruption he creates, the attention he demands, it's so impressive. And to do it for eight years straight, he's a beast."

Peko said he was holding out hope until Friday that he'd be good to go.

"All week I was trying to be positive with it but just running around yesterday and in the pool today, just jogging in there, I just felt that my knee wasn't stable and being in the trenches, you can't have a bad wheel," Peko said.

So, Peko stayed behind Friday when the team flew to Miami.