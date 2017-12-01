Ohio St QB Barrett likely to play vs Badgers despite surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says quarterback J.T. Barrett has been cleared to play in the Big Ten championship game less than one week after having knee surgery.

Meyer confirmed Friday that Barrett had a "procedure" on his injured right knee following last weekend's victory over Michigan. He did not divulge details of the surgery.

The eighth-ranked Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 8 CFP) face No. 3 Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0, No. 4) on Saturday for the conference title and a possible ticket to the four-team playoff.

Barrett did not finish last week's game. Since having surgery, Barrett has been undergoing treatment 15 hours a day. Backup Dwayne Haskins played well against the Wolverines.