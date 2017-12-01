Huetter wins, Vonn crashes in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the women's season-opening World Cup downhill on Friday.

American ski star Lindsey Vonn, who has won 18 times in Lake Louise, Alta., fell on the final turn and crashed into the safety netting. She was able to get up and ski to the bottom of the course.

Huetter's winning time was one minute 48.53 seconds. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was second in 1:48.62 and Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. was third in 1:48.83.

It was the first podium in downhill for Shiffrin, a slalom specialist who is the defending overall World Cup champion.