Raiders' Jackson fined $30K for contact with game official

NEW YORK — Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was fined $30,387 by the NFL on Friday for making contact with an official during the Raiders' victory over the Denver Broncos last weekend.

Jackson was ejected from the game when he made contact with official Laird Hayes in the first quarter during a brawl last Sunday that began when Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree shoved each other. Jackson ran toward the melee and hit into Hayes, who was knocked to the ground.

Talib and Crabtree were also ejected and later suspended two games by the league, but both had their suspensions reduced to one game after they appealed.

Broncos safety Darian Stewart was fined $24,309 for his hit on Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, who suffered a concussion and will sit out this Sunday's game against the New York Giants.