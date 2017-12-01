Marist erases 20-point deficit, defeats The Citadel 100-91

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Funk scored 22 points, Aleksander Dozic added a career-high 19 and Marist hit 12 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 20-point deficit and defeat The Citadel 100-91 in the Bulldog Bash on Friday.

Brian Parker had 16 points and Isaiah Lamb 15 for the Red Foxes (1-6), who trailed 59-39 after the Bulldogs (3-4) scored the opening basket of the second half.

Funk knocked down a 3, Dozic made back-to back baskets and Marist went on a 20-3 run. The Citadel stretched the lead back to 10 but the Red Foxes were too hot. David Knudsen hit a 3-pointer with 7:40 to play to tie the game at 86 and Dozic followed with a free throw for the first Marist lead since 3-0. Dozic's 3 at the 6:35 mark put the Red Foxes up for good, 90-87.

Funk had five 3s and Dozic, who also matched his career high with 11 rebounds, had four as the Red Foxes finished 18 of 40 from distance. Brian Parker had three 3s and 16 points and Isaiah Lamb had 15 points, including the clinching 3-point play with 1:09 remaining.