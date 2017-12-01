Spanish club Alaves hires coach Abelardo Fernandez

MADRID — Alaves has hired coach Abelardo Fernandez to try to leave the bottom of the standings in the Spanish league.

Fernandez replaces Italian coach Gianni de Biasi, who was fired on Monday after three wins and five losses during his time in charge.

Alaves had already fired coach Luis Zubeldia earlier in the season.

Fernandez, a former Spain defender, has been without a coaching job since leaving Sporting Gijon in January.