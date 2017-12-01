Argentina: arrest ordered for 1 of Messi's brothers

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A prosecutor in Argentina has ordered the arrest of one of Lionel Messi's brothers.

Authorities say that Matias Messi illegally carried a gun. The weapon was found inside a blood-stained boat after he crashed it in the Parana river.

Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina says Messi is being investigated and will eventually be detained for illegally possessing a firearm in "a suspicious context."

The 35-year-old is recovering from a fractured jaw and other injuries at a hospital in Argentina's Santa Fe province.