Malaga and Levante draw 0-0 in Spanish league

MADRID — Malaga could not manage more than a 0-0 draw against Levante on Friday, and remained in the relegation zone of the Spanish league.

Malaga dominated and had most of the scoring chances throughout the match at La Rosaleda Stadium, but Levante almost came away with the victory in the third minute of stoppage time. Goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez had to make a remarkable save in a one-on-one situation against Nano Mesa to keep the match goalless.

Malaga remained 18th in the 20-team standings, with eight points from 14 matches.

Levante is 14th with 16 points.