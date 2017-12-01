Savill serving as alternate for Carruthers

Now cancer-free, he plans to return as a full-time player in the quadrennial ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. But for now, he's focused on working with Carruthers, Braeden Moskowy, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson in their quest to represent Canada at the Pyeongchang Games in February.

Savill's experience could come in handy for a team that is still quite young. The tricky part is picking his spots when it comes to advice.

"I think I know when to talk and when to hold back," Savill said. "I'm pretty good at reading body language so I'll know when I need to jump in and when I should keep my mouth shut."

Carruthers booked his Trials ticket with a Canada Cup victory last December. He's one of nine teams vying for the lone Canadian men's team entry at the Games.

The Winnipeg skip is fourth on the World Curling Tour's order of merit. Sweden's Niklas Edin tops the list, followed by reigning world champion Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., and reigning Olympic champion Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who are both in the Trials field.

"We know we definitely can win but the pressure is not on us because we're not the favourite," Carruthers said.

The nine-team women's field is headlined by Ottawa's Rachel Homan and reigning Olympic champ Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg.

Carruthers will play his first game Saturday evening against Winnipeg's Mike McEwen.

"I'm with a great group of guys," Savill said. "Being able to help them out off the ice with some team dynamics and how to prepare for the Trials is pretty exciting too."

———

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press