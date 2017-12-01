Robby Anderson establishing himself as go-to guy for Jets

"I think he's turned himself into a pretty good football player," coach Todd Bowles said. "You know he can run and you know he can catch the ball, but I think people miss the little things he does: his work ethic, his blocking has improved, his understanding of the game has improved, his route running has improved."

With 41 catches this season, Anderson is just one away from matching his rookie total. His 714 yards receiving easily eclipse the 587 he had a year ago.

"Even looking at film from last year, I don't really even feel like the same player I was last year," Anderson said. "I feel like I'm more explosive. I just feel like I'm on a whole other level than I was last year. With my game, coming off the line, my releases, all of that.

"I really feel like I've really improved and I hope to look back next year and say the same thing from this year."

He has 16 receptions of 20 or more yards, which ties him for third in the NFL behind only Brown (20) and Hopkins (18). Six of Anderson's seven TD catches have been for more than 20 yards.

There was the 54-yarder last Sunday against Carolina when Josh McCown rolled to his right, pointed to Anderson downfield and the receiver blazed past a defender and caught the pass over his shoulder for his second touchdown of the game.

The first, though, was even more impressive. With James Bradberry and Mike Adams blanketing him in double coverage, Anderson snared McCown's perfectly placed pass in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard TD .

"That was unbelievable, more the catch than anything," Morton said. "Robby has an unbelievable canny about him tracking the ball at another gear down the field. I haven't been around a lot of players that can track a ball like him."

His eye-popping catches and increased production have garnered Pro Bowl talk. He even campaigned for fans to vote for him after his second TD last week.

"Will y'all vote for me for the Pro Bowl, man? Please?" Anderson said while looking into the television cameras.

Former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman, who's doing colour analysis for FOX, admonished Anderson by saying he should be worried about winning the game. Bowles also didn't like it, and said he and the receiver spoke about it.

"He knows me personally, he knows my heart and knows my intentions," Anderson said of his coach. "He's teaching me. I'm new to this and new to the media and things like that, so he doesn't want people to have a bad perception of me. That's it. He understands what I truly meant."

After the game, Anderson insisted he meant no harm and was just caught up in the moment. But even his Jets teammates seemed to think it was much ado about nothing.

"They know me," he said. "They know I'm not a selfish player, by any means."

Except, of course, when it comes to catching footballs against defenders. Then, he wants every one that comes his way, and he wants to take them all the way to the end zone.

And maybe, someday, all the way to the Pro Bowl.

"That's everybody's dream," Anderson said. "You play basketball, you want to go to the NBA All-Star game. Baseball, everybody wants to go to the All-Star game. That's the goal for everybody since you were a little kid."

