Trufant won't play vs Vikings; Falcons do get Poole back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta cornerback Desmond Trufant is sidelined with a concussion and won't play Sunday when the Falcons host Minnesota.

Coach Dan Quinn has ruled Trufant out, but the Falcons (7-4) got some good news Friday when cornerback Brian Poole was upgraded as a limited participant after missing the first two days of practice this week with a back injury.

Trufant and Poole both left in the second quarter of last week's win over Tampa Bay and did not return.

Devonta Freeman, the NFL's highest-paid running back, is ready to play after missing the last two games with a concussion. He has fully participated in all three practices.