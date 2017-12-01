Funk scores 16, Army defeats UMBC 81-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tommy Funk had 16 points and six assists, Jordan Fox added 13 points and Army defeated UMBC 81-70 at the Bulldog Bash on Friday night.

The Black Knights (4-2) will play Marist for the championship on Saturday while the Retrievers (4-4) meet host The Citadel in the consolation game.

UMBC led 43-41 in a wild first half that saw the Retrievers make 8 of 14 3-pointers and Army go 7 of 15 from distance, with both teams shooting about 50 per cent overall. But in the second half, Army continued to shoot well from close range and the Retrievers cool off significantly.

Army broke away from a tie at 50 with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a Luke Morrison 3-pointer. The lead was at seven before a 10-3 run that made it 78-64 with 3:16 to play. Ishmail Jabbie made four straight free throws for UMBC but John Emezie hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to secure the win.