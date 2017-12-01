Transfer Geno Thorpe leaves Syracuse Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Graduate transfer Geno Thorpe has left the Syracuse men's basketball program for personal reasons, the school announced Friday.

Thorpe, who averaged a team-high 15.1 points and 4.6 assists to lead South Florida last season, played in all six of the Orange's games this season and averaged 6.0 points and just over 14 minutes of playing time.

Hampered by an ankle sprain suffered in preseason camp, Thorpe ended up playing behind Tyus Battle and Frank Howard and was in for a season-low 4 minutes in Monday night's 72-70 win over Maryland. The loss of Thorpe leaves the unbeaten Orange with only eight scholarship players.

Last season, coach Jim Boeheim relied heavily on graduate transfers Andrew White and John Gillon, and the 6-foot-4 Thorpe was expected to help fill some of the void left by their departures. He shot 37.5 per cent from behind the arc last year but was just 4 of 14 (28.6 per cent) from long range for the Orange.