Cowan scored 20 and Kevin Huerter had 19 for Maryland (6-3, 0-1). Darryl Morsell went 3 for 16 from the floor, Justin Jackson went 1 for 8 and the Terrapins shot 35 per cent in their first home loss.

"They're just much further along than we are," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of Purdue. "They had a summer tour for about a month. And it showed. They were terrific. They have four seniors — guys that have played a lot of minutes for them, won a lot of games for them."

Maryland has dropped three of four.

The Terrapins scored the first seven points after halftime, the last of them on a 3-pointer by Huerter, to take their first lead at 44-43.

Soon after that, Turgeon was given a technical foul for protesting a call on the Terps' end of the court. Vincent Edwards made both free throws as part of an 11-0 run that made it 54-44 with 15:50 to go.

The Terps came back, but the Boilermakers never folded.

"We were able to execute down the stretch and get some stops," said Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, who chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds. "We put ourselves in a bad position late in the game but we were able to pull it out."

Maryland trailed by 14 points in the first half before closing with a 10-3 run to make it 43-37 at the break.

"We just weren't ready at the start. We fell behind," Turgeon noted. "I loved the way we finished the half and loved the way we started the second half. And I loved the way we battled."

Mathias scored 18 and made all seven of his field goal tries in the first half, including four 3-pointers, and Haas added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

SENIOR POWER

The Boilermakers start four seniors, which helped immensely down the stretch.

"That comes with our experience as a team," Vincent Edwards said. "We won here last year. We knew what it takes, we knew what we had to do."

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: A solid performance by the Boilermakers on the road bodes well for the team's effort to get back into the Top 25 and defend its Big Ten title.

Maryland: The Terrapins' inability to win close games has proven costly. Although Maryland rallied past Bucknell on Nov. 18, their three losses are by a combined nine points.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Maryland: At Illinois on Sunday night.

