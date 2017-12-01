Thompson has 27 points, Warriors rout Magic 133-112

"I think the guys were embarrassed by the last two games," Kerr said, referring to an overtime win over the Lakers and a loss to the Sacramento. "If we can just play with that kind of energy, a little better judgment and a little better defence, we're on to something. This is a good step in the right direction."

Golden State led wire-to-wire, taking advantage of crisp passing and aggressive shooting by its stars to build an early lead and successfully hold off any Magic rallies. Thompson was 11 of 14 from the field, and Durant 10 of 14.

Jordan Bell added 16 points, Green had 12 points to go with his 10 assists and five rebounds, and Omri Casspi 11 for Golden State, which expanded a 13-point lead after Durant was ejected.

Orlando also had a good night offensively, making 11 three-pointers and shooting 45.8 per cent, but the Magic do not have the firepower to get into a shootout with the Warriors.

Golden State backup guard Shaun Livingston was the only one of the 19 players used in the first half not to score.

EMERGING STAR

Not that it needs one, but Golden State may have discovered another emerging star off its bench in rookie Jordan Bell. Kerr promised the second-round pick from Oregon more playing time and he made the most of it, scoring 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. "He was great tonight, wonderful energy," Kerr said. "We'll keep playing him and continue to help grow." Bell also had four rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes. "He's obviously a freak athlete and he has a sixth sense on where to be on defence," Curry said. "He seemed like he was extremely comfortable out there."

TOUGHNESS QUESTIONED

Magic coach Frank Vogel said he didn't want to comment on his team's inability to sustain effort from game to game, but he was willing to talk about the team's defence, or lack thereof.

"We're not tough enough at the defensive end," Vogel said. "We could be tougher, more alert, more physical, compete more ... we just got to play tougher than that to beat the champs."

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State had a season-high 41 points in the first quarter. ... The Warriors have seven straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers. ... Andre Iguodala sat out with a sore knee. ... Curry passed Jason Kidd for eighth place on the career 3-pointers made list. ... Thompson has a 3-pointer in 77 straight games, the longest current mark in the NBA.

Magic: Orlando has lost 10 straight to the Warriors. ... The Magic have averaged 112.2 points in their last five games. ... PF Aaron Gordon is 17 of 34 (50 per cent) on 3-pointers in his last four game. ... SF Terrence Ross is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Continue six-game trip at Miami on Sunday night.

Magic: Take a seven-game road losing streak to New York on Sunday.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press