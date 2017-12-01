Morris, Satoransky lead Wizards to 109-91 rout of Pistons

"Basically, he told me my activity was low, standing around the 3-point line too much," Morris said.

He responded with by shooting 10 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He scored 14 of his points in the second half, which Washington began on a 17-0 run to open a 63-52 lead.

The Pistons missed six field goals and turned it over four times during that stretch. They didn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

"Turnovers on our part and then hard play on their part," said Detroit's Reggie Jackson, who scored 12 points. "They were just able to do anything they wanted."

FRAME FREEZE

Wizards guard Bradley Beal began the game wearing protective goggles after taking an elbow to the face in Washington's loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday, but he got rid of them by the second quarter. He scored 10 points.

UNDER SIEGE

Despite posting impressive numbers himself, Drummond suggested his team was unprepared for the Wizards' rebounding approach.

"We are not used to having an entire team crash the offensive glass," he said. "We didn't do a good job of adjusting to that throughout the game."

SATO SEALS IT

Satoransky is getting more minutes with Wall out and scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. He finished 5 of 6 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the foul line, leading a bench that outscored Detroit's 41-32.

"We're playing good as a second unit and I think that's something that gives you the confidence when you're playing the point guard position," he said. "Just trying to let the game come to me."

TIP-INS

The Pistons registered 20 assists, matching or surpassing 20 for the 15th consecutive game. ... Drummond received a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Drummond has 15 double-doubles in Detroit's 21 games. ... The Wizards announced that their NBA G League team will be named Capital City Go-Go, a reference to a style of music native to the city. The team will play at the Wizards' new, yet-to-be-opened practice facility starting next season. ... Gortat's double-double was his seventh of the season.

Wizards: Begin a five-game trip at Utah on Monday.

By Ian Quillen, The Associated Press