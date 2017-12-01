Navy holds off Delaware rally for 82-76 win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Bryce Dulin scored a career-high 30 points with 8-for-12 shooting to lead Navy to an 82-76 win over Delaware on Friday night.

Shawn Anderson added 20 points for Navy (6-3), which shot 51 per cent from the field and was 26 for 35 from the line. Dulin was 4 of 6 from behind the arc and sank all but one of his 11 free throws.

Navy raced out to a 15-point lead in the second half before Delaware (4-4) rallied with a 20-1 run to take the lead 47-43 with 12:45 to play. Kevin Anderson sank the go-ahead 3-pointer during the comeback run.

Cam Davis then fueled an 8-0 burst for Navy with a pair of 3-pointers as the teams battled through three lead changes and two ties over the next nearly five minutes. A pair of free throws from Tyler Riemersma gave Navy the lead for good and Bryce Dulin quickly padded it with a 3-pointer to make it 62-58 with 7:33 left.