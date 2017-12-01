Jarry makes 34 saves for 1st shutout, Pens beat Sabres 4-0

"It's quite embarrassing," Sabres coach Phil Housley said. "We're playing a backup goaltender. I think we didn't take advantage of that tonight."

Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots for Buffalo. Star centre Jack Eichel had one shot on goal in 20:28 of ice time.

"It's mentally tough right now," Lehner said. "I feel bad for the fans, I really do. They deserve better than this. I don't have any answers."

The Penguins opened a 2-0 lead in the first 6:38 before Jarry had to make his first save.

"It's nice when the team puts a couple in quickly for me," Jarry said. "These are still my first couple games in the NHL, so it calms the nerves a little bit quicker than usual."

Kuhnhackl received a penalty shot after he took the puck away from Buffalo's Victor Antipin and was interfered with on a breakaway. Kuhnhackl lifted a wrist shot over Lehner's glove for his first goal of the season a little over three minutes into the first period.

"I was kind of a little nervous there because it was my first penalty shot in the NHL," Kuhnhackl said. "I'm just glad I shot and saw the puck go in."

Crosby stole a pass from Buffalo's Rasmus Ristolainen and scored his 11th of the season from the high slot about three minutes later.

Guentzel's wraparound goal made it 3-0 late in the first period. Guentzel has scored seven goals in his last seven games and has 12 on the season.

Conor Sheary set up Hornqvist for a one-timer in front of the net in the final minute of the second period.

NOTES: Penguins C Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup after missing four games (upper body injury) and had an assist on Guentzel's goal. ... Sabres D Zach Bogosian (lower body) made his season debut. ... Buffalo made room for Bogosian in the lineup by sending D Matt Tennyson to the minors. ... The Penguins are 13-0-1 in their last 14 games against the Sabres. ... The Sabres are 0 for 22 on power plays over their last eight games.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press