George, Adams lift Thunder past Timberwolves, 111-107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points and powered Utah's fourth-quarter rally against New Orleans,

The No. 13 overall pick became the seventh rookie in franchise history to have a 30-plus point game.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis went down with a left groin injury at the beginning of the fourth quarter, hitting the ground under the Jazz basket and laying there until trainers came to help.

They eventually carried the All-Star off because he couldn't put any pressure on one of his legs. He was immediately placed in a wheelchair and taken to the training room. Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds before leaving. DeMarcus Cousins led New Orleans with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

RAPTORS 120, PACERS 115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl made all eight of his field goal attempts and had a career-high 18 points and Toronto beat Indiana for its sixth straight home victory.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 11 for the Raptors. They are 8-1 at home.

Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 36 points for Indiana, and Myles Turner had 17, and Darren Collison 16. The Pacers lost their second straight road game after winning the previous four away from home. They have lost eight consecutive regular-season visits to Toronto.

SPURS 95, GRIZZLIES 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and San Antonio handed Memphis its 10th straight loss.

San Antonio controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter. Memphis provided a more spirited effort in its second game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took after David Fizdale was fired Monday.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

WIZARDS 109, PISTONS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Markieff Morris scored 23 points, Tomas Satoransky added a career-high 17 off the bench, and Washington beat Detroit for its first home victory in nearly three weeks.

Otto Porter Jr. also had 17 points for Washington. The Wizards are 2-2 without All-Star point guard John Wall since he received injections in his swollen left knee.

Andre Drummond had 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Detroit.

KINGS 107, BULLS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Sacramento extended Chicago's losing streak to eight games.

Randolph was 12 for 19 from the field.

Jerian Grant had 17 points, and rookie Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez and Paul Zipser scored 14 points apiece for Chicago. The Bulls are an NBA-worst 3-18.

HEAT 105, HORNETS 100

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a career-high 27 points, and Dion Waiters added 19 to help Miami beat Charlotte.

The Heat went on a 9-0 run in the final moments to decide things, with a 3-pointer by Waiters with 1:09 left for a 102-96 lead being perhaps the shot of all for Miami.

Marvin Williams scored 16 points for Charlotte.

By The Associated Press