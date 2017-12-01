Berry, Maye carry No. 13 UNC past pesky Davidson 85-75

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 19 points and Kellan Grady 18 in the loss.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

Manley scored on an and-one on a nifty move in the low post and followed with another short jumper. Pinson then gave the Tar Heels their first double-digit lead with two strong driving left-handed layups, including an and-one, to push the lead to 14.

Maye added two put backs on the offensive glass, including a dunk that brought the crowd to its feet, to push the lead to 18.

"They really killed us on the offensive glass," Aldridge said. "Every time they missed it seemed like they were right there to get the rebound."

Davidson stayed with North Carolina for the entire first half, leading in the early going and never trailing by more than six points. Berry gave the Tar Heels a 43-37 lead heading into the locker room after scoring on a drive and then burying a 3-pointer from the right wing.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels took an early punch from Davidson falling behind by seven, but didn't panic and methodically wore down the less talented, but scrappy Wildcats with tireless work on the glass. They are playing through the soft part of their schedule now with upcoming games against Tulane, Western Carolina, Tennessee and Wofford.

Davidson: This was a solid effort for the Wildcats, who figure to be a contender in the Atlantic 10 this season. They were able to get open shots against the defending national champs with their motion offence and showed plenty of heart. Williams was forced to play his starters until the final minute of the game before emptying the bench.

SECOND-CHANCE POINTS: The Tar Heels really won the game on the glass. They had 19 offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 25-5 on second-chance points.

"Their quickness to the ball, break on the ball — that was a big part of it," McKillop said of the Tar Heels.

ROBINSON CHIPS IN: Williams was excited about the contribution of Brandon Robinson, who had a season-high eight points — all in the first half. Manley finished with seven points and four rebounds.

"Brandon Robinson gave us a big-time lift in the first half and Sterling gave us a big lift in the second," Williams said. "We need that from our bench."

Grey BEARDS: There was a lot of grey hair flowing when Williams and McKillop shook hands before the game at midcourt. McKillop joked to Williams that "it's a good thing (Bobby) Cremins wasn't refereeing."

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.

Davidson: Hosts VMI on Tuesday night.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press