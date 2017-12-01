Texas A&M-CC beats Division III Texas Lutheran 80-42

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Kilgore scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and handed out six assists to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi snap a five-game skid with an 80-42 win over Division III Texas Lutheran on Friday night.

The Islanders (2-5) scored the first 14 points of the game and the last 13 of the first half in building a 37-14 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs got the deficit no closer than 18 in the second half and the Islanders pulled away for good with 12 straight points in the middle of the second.

Elijah Schmidt added 11 points and four more Islanders chipped in at least eight points. Corpus Christi shot 33 of 63 from the field, had a 40-26 advantage on the glass and a 22-11 edge in turnovers.