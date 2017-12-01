Richardson's career night lifts Heat past Hornets, 105-100

"I thought our energy was good the whole game," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. "I was pleased with that. When the other team makes nine more 3s it's going to be very hard to win."

Both teams were missing key players. Charlotte's Kemba Walker sat for a second straight game with a left shoulder contusion, and Miami's Hassan Whiteside is expected to miss two weeks or more with his second left knee bone bruise of the season.

Goran Dragic's basket with 2:30 left put the Heat up for good at 97-96, and the Heat pulled just far enough away after a drive by James Johnson, the Waiters 3-pointer from near the Charlotte bench and Richardson's final field goal of the night.

"We got off to a hot start," Zeller said. "We covered them for most of the game but just didn't make enough plays down the stretch."

Richardson's steal and dunk gave Miami its first lead, 44-43 with 2:43 left in the first half. From there, neither team led by more than four until Miami's burst in the last 2 minutes.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte had all five starters in double figures for the third time this season. ... The Hornets have led after six first quarters on the road this season. They're 0-6 in those games. ... Dwight Howard and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each scored 10 for Charlotte.

Heat: Richardson's previous career-best was 22. ... Shaquille O'Neal sat courtside. ... Miami has faced a double-digit deficit in three straight games. ... Miami is now .500 in many ways — 11-11 overall, 5-5 at home, 6-6 on the road, 7-7 vs. the East, 4-4 vs. the West.

HOWARD'S FOULS

It was the fifth time this season that Howard had at least five fouls — and he got them Friday in 17 minutes. No. 5 came four minutes into the third quarter, and he sat the rest of the way.

FOOTBALL TALK

Spoelstra was close with former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, and with coaching-change season in full swing he's watched the college football circuses at Florida State, Texas A&M and other places. He also confessed that he's enjoyed the comments of a certain first-year coach at nearby Florida Atlantic. "It's hard not to follow Lane Kiffin," Spoelstra said. "I wish I could be like that."

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Orlando on Monday, opening a four-game homestand.

Heat: Host Golden State on Sunday, looking to beat the Warriors in Miami for a second straight year.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press