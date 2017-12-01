Kings extend Bulls' skid to 8 games with 107-106 win

Chicago kept it close throughout the fourth quarter. Randolph hit what turned out to be the key basket, giving Sacramento a 103-99 lead with 51.5 seconds left.

Cauley-Stein also contributed with tough defence on Markkanen down the stretch as the Bulls came up empty on three straight possessions in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

BELOW THE RIM

The Kings and Bulls are rebuilding with a host of athletic high flyers, but Randolph, the old-school big man, controlled things with his ground game.

"How about a 36-year-old that goes and gets 25 and 13 and has one free throw," Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. "That's amazing. That's fantastic work by Zach, and we did a good job of playing off of him, too."

STAYING POSITIVE

With the losses piling up, the Bulls' biggest challenge might be to avoid focusing solely on the streak.

"That's the thing we talk about with this group all the time," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "It's not about looking at the wins and losses. It's about taking steps in the right direction every day. It's about going out and competing every night and giving ourselves a chance.

"If you can look at your teammate and say you were the harder-playing team at the end of the night, whatever happens — win, loss — you can live with it."

TIP-INS

Kings: Rookie F Justin Jackson and second-year players C Georgios Papagiannis and G Malachi Richardson were assigned to the Reno Bighorns of the G League. "It's a developmental tool for them to be able to play," Joerger said.

Bulls: F Bobby Portis (right arm) was scratched just before game time. ... F Nikola Mirotic — sidelined with a facial fracture following a preseason fight with Portis — practiced with the Windy City Bulls of the G League for a second straight day on Friday and could be activated on Monday. "A lot will depend on how he feels (on Saturday)," Hoiberg said. "He'll come in and get some shooting (on Saturday) and, hopefully, we give him a good workout on Sunday, and we'll take it from there." ... G Zach LaVine (knee surgery) also practiced with Windy City on Friday. His return date remains uncertain.

By John Jackson, The Associated Press