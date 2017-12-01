George, Adams lead Thunder past Timberwolves 111-107

Minnesota won the previous two meetings this season by a combined five points.

Oklahoma City posted its highest-scoring quarter of the season to lead 42-33 at the end of the first.

The Thunder struggled to create distance in the fourth quarter until a 3-pointer by George put Oklahoma City ahead 97-86. A bounce pass by Westbrook led to a dunk by Jerami Grant that gave the Thunder a 101-90 lead.

Wiggins made a 3-pointer to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 101-96, and Towns scored in close to make it a three-point game with just over 4 minutes to play.

Adams put back a missed 3-pointer by Westbrook with 26.2 seconds remaining to put the Thunder up 107-102. Wiggins made a quick 3, but George made two free throws with 5.2 seconds left to clinch the win.

"They played very well," Thibodeau said of the Thunder. "They played hard. They played together."

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns knocked heads with Thunder guard Andre Roberson in the first quarter and left the court area for treatment. He got stitches for a cut above his right eye and returned to the game in the second quarter. ... G Jeff Teague played after missing four games with a sore right Achilles. He finished with 11 points and 10 assists.

Thunder: Roberson got stitches above his left eye after the collision with Towns and returned later in the first quarter. ... Thunder had just one turnover in the first quarter. ... Largest lead was 21 points in the second quarter.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma City made 21 of 22 free throws. George led the way by making 11 of 11. Westbrook was the only Thunder player to miss a free throw, and he went 3 for 4.

OFF NIGHT

Westbrook made 6 of 21 shots and missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

QUOTABLE

Thibodeau on Adams: "We have to match his physicality. He's in there banging. He's long. Tough. You've got to match it."

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press