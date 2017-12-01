Jets use big third period to beat Golden Knights

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored a pair of goals while Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored five goals in the third period to propel them to a 7-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third when the Jets scored two early power-play play goals two minutes 15 seconds apart to start the offensive attack.

Tyler Myers, Matt Hendricks, Nikolaj Ehlers rounded out the attack for Winnipeg (16-6-4), which won its fifth straight at home. Blake Wheeler tacked on three helpers.

Winnipeg-born forward Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Erik Haula and Colin Miller scored for the Golden Knights (15-9-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, whose 36 points puts them in first place in NHL's Western Conference. Winnipeg is now 8-0-1 in its last nine games at home.

Maxime Lagace stopped 31-of-37 shots for the Golden Knights, who lost a third straight game for only the second time this season.

With 28 seconds left in an Eakin hooking penalty, Myers fired a one-timer from the point through traffic and the puck appeared to tick off someone to beat Legace at 4:49 of the first period.

Eakin made up for it at 12:51 when he batted the puck out of the air past Hellebuyck. Fellow Winnipeg native Brendan Leipsic picked up the primary assist.

Vegas took a 2-1 lead after Nate Schmidt's shot was tipped into the net by Karlsson for his 14th goal of the season.

Miller had a power-play goal wiped out midway through the second after Jets coach Paul Maurice was successful in challenging a Vegas offside.