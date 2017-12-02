Vijay century spurs India to 245-2 vs Sri Lanka in 3rd test

NEW DELHI — Murali Vijay raced to his 11th test century as India reached 245-2 at tea on day one of the third test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

At the break, Vijay was unbeaten on 101 and Virat Kohli was 94 not out.

The pair put on 167 off 222 balls for the unbeaten third-wicket partnership with the runs coming at a blistering pace in Delhi.

After lunch, Kohli reached his half-century off 52 balls. In doing so, he crossed 5,000 career runs in his 63rd test.