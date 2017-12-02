Vijay half-century spurs India to 116-2 over Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI — Murali Vijay scored his 16th half-century as India reached 116-2 at lunch on the first day of the third test against Sri Lanka.
At the break, Vijay was unbeaten on 51 runs while Virat Kohli was batting on 17 not out.
India won the toss and opted to bat. Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) made a quick start and put on 42 runs for the first wicket.
Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. They kept up the tempo set early in the session as India crossed 50 in the 13th over.
Pujara got out against the run of play as he clipped Lahiru Gamage (1-28) straight to leg gully and was caught.
India crossed 100 in the 23rd over thereafter. Kohli and Vijay put on 38 runs for the unbroken third wicket partnership.
India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The first test in Kolkata was drawn.
By The Associated Press
