Vijay half-century spurs India to 116-2 over Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI — Murali Vijay scored his 16th half-century as India reached 116-2 at lunch on the first day of the third test against Sri Lanka.

At the break, Vijay was unbeaten on 51 runs while Virat Kohli was batting on 17 not out.

India won the toss and opted to bat. Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) made a quick start and put on 42 runs for the first wicket.

Vijay then added 36 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (23) for the second wicket. They kept up the tempo set early in the session as India crossed 50 in the 13th over.