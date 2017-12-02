Tillie, Norvell lift No. 15 Zags over No. 25 Creighton 91-74

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead. Creighton had five turnovers during the run.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Norvell put Gonzaga up 63-53.

Norvell hit two more 3s to push Gonzaga's lead to 81-71 with less than 5 minutes left. Gonzaga gradually extended the lead.

"Our plan was to attack the rim," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "But we went away from that in the second half.'

"For 20 minutes we were really good," McDermott said. "We were locked in defensively and executing offensively."

The first half was nip and tuck for most of the 20 minutes. Creighton hit four consecutive 3-pointers late in the first to take a 34-29 lead.

Gonzaga made a run, but the Bluejays scored the last five points to take a 44-37 lead. They shot 58 per cent in the first half, including 7 of 14 on 3-pointers, before cooling off in the second. Foster had 15 first-half points for Creighton.

The teams, both from Jesuit universities, have not played since 1977 and this is their first meeting in Spokane.

Gonzaga is 183-17 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.

"It's hard to get and keep momentum in a building like this," McDermott said of the noisy Kennel.

DEFENSIVE STALWARTS

Gonzaga has held 64 consecutive opponents under 50 per cent from the field, dating to 2015. Creighton shot 48.3 per cent for the game.

BOARD WARRIORS

Gonzaga won the rebound battle 36-27, led by Killie's eight.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays were playing their fourth ranked team in five outings. Their schedule appears to get easier going forward, as they have five consecutive home games against unranked opponents. The Bluejays, of the Big East, came in averaging 92.5 points per game, 10th in the nation.

Gonzaga: This figured to be the best non-conference home game on the Bulldogs' schedule. Gonzaga has six players averaging at least 10 points per game. Starting guard Corey Kispert did not play because of an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts North Dakota on Tuesday.

Gonzaga plays No. 4 Villanova, another Big East team, at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday. "We need to rest up and start gearing up for that one," Few said. "That's a great program with unbelievable toughness and resolve to win."

