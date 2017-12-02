UCLA advances to NCAA College Cup final

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jessie Fleming and the No. 4 UCLA Bruins advanced to the championship game of the NCAA College Cup on Friday after a penalty shootout win over the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals.
The two teams were scoreless after regulation and extra time before UCLA won the shootout 4-3.
Fleming of London, Ont., played the entire game and had six shots — one on target — in the win.
Fellow Canadian Rebecca Quinn of Toronto plays for the Blue Devils. She had one shot and collected a yellow card.
No. 1 Stanford downed No. 5 South Carolina 2-0 in the other semi and will play UCLA for the national title on Sunday.
By The Canadian Press
