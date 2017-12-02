Williams' midcourt 3 lifts Boise State over Oregon 73-70

EUGENE, Ore. — Lexus Williams hit a 3-pointer from half-court at the buzzer to lift Boise State to a 73-70 victory over Oregon on Friday night and snap the nation's longest home winning streak.

Payton Pritchard's driving layup tied the score for the Ducks at 70 with 3.2 seconds to play before Williams let fly from the midcourt line at Matthew Knight Arena, where Oregon had won 46 games in a row.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos (7-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Haney added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Justinian Jessup scored 15.

Pritchard topped the Ducks (5-3) with 28 points, one off his career high, and Elijah Brown scored 17.

Boise State had a 33-30 edge in rebounds. Keith Smith had five to lead Oregon, which was without its leading rebounder, freshman Troy Brown, because of concussion protocol.

The Broncos shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half, with Jessup making 5 of 7. Williams' winning shot broke the last of 14 ties as neither team led by more than eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks not only had their home winning streak end, but lost for the third time in four games. The last team to beat the Ducks at home was Arizona on Jan. 8, 2015.

Boise State: The Broncos'only true road game among its first 11 was against Oregon in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Broncos are just the third nonconference team to win at Matthew Knight Arena, which opened in 2011, against 55 losses.

UP NEXT