Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:20 AM

Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 1

Columbus 4 Anaheim 2

Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 0

Ottawa 6 N.Y. Islanders 5

San Jose 2 Florida 1

Winnipeg 7 Vegas 4

Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 1

New Jersey 2 Colorado 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 7 Utica 6 OT

Toronto 3 Belleville 1

Syracuse 2 Laval 1

Texas 5 Grand Rapids 4 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 7 Hershey 2

Hartford 5 Rochester 4 (SO)

Providence 3 Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton 5 Milwaukee 4 (OT)

Charlotte 4 Springfield 1

Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Iowa 5 San Antonio 3

San Diego 3 Ontario 2

Bakersfield 4 Stockton 3 (SO)

---

NBA

Golden State 133 Orlando 112

Washington 109 Detroit 91

Toronto 120 Indiana 115

Miami 105 Charlotte 100

Oklahoma City 111 Minnesota 107

Sacramento 107 Chicago 106

San Antonio 95 Memphis 79

Utah 114 New Orleans 108

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Hartford at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

Phoenix at Boston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

