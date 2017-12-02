Jamaal Charles shares his story for My Cause My Cleats

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For most of his NFL career, Jamaal Charles hid the challenges of his childhood when he was badgered over his reading disability before finding a lifeline in the Special Olympics.

"I feel like I was an outcast, I was left out because so many people made fun of me. But when they saw me play sports, there was just something about me where people came to me and just stopped talking about me and started being more of my friend," Charles said in an interview with The Associated Press in which he opened up about the role Special Olympics played in his life.

Once he gained confidence by competing in the Special Olympics, the teasing stopped. The tutoring began. And Charles set out to prove wrong the doubters who said he wasn't smart enough to get into college and would never play professional football.

"I had to fight all my life to prove to people that I can do those things," said Charles, who will pay tribute to the Special Olympics this weekend as one of 1,000 players who will lace up customized cleats reflecting their charitable endeavours as part of the league's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign.

That's double the amount of players who participated in the inaugural effort last year.

Special Olympics "was the drive that sparked me, that led me to do all those things, and look where I'm at now," said Charles, who joined the Denver Broncos this season after nine years in Kansas City where he's the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher and boasts the highest career rushing average (5.5 yards) in NFL history.

Charles' reddish-orange cleats honour the Special Olympics that changed his life when he was 10 years old and won a gold medal in track and field. More importantly, he came away with a newfound confidence and, eventually, acceptance.

"People that have a chance to compete in the Special Olympics, they build up confidence — confidence that we don't have in the classroom, confidence we don't have around 'normal' people," Charles said. "You believe in yourself."

Charles began to share his story two years ago when he gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics in Los Angeles in front of more than 60,000 people.

"A lot of people where happy that I did it. They were surprised. They didn't know my history or my story about the Special Olympics," Charles said. "I competed in the Special Olympics when I was young in middle school and that's when (I realized) that I can do something in life."