Alfa Romeo Sauber confirms F1 seats for Leclerc, Ericsson

ARESE, Italy — The newly rebranded Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team announced Saturday that its 2018 driver lineup will consist of Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson.

Formula Two champion Leclerc, who is a product of Ferrari's junior program, had been expected to make the step up to F1, and it was confirmed that Ericsson will retain his seat.

Ferrari chairman and FIAT Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne made the announcement at a news conference at the Alfa Romeo museum to launch the new partnership with Sauber.

"I am happy to be able to say that the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team will also give young drivers the chance to show what they can do," Marchionne said. "That has always been the case in the history of Sauber: you just need to look at the fact that two champions of the calibre of Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa both debuted with Sauber."