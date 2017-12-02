Late Griezmann goal puts Atletico closer to leader Barcelona

The match opened up and Real Sociedad threatened on counterattacks, but Atletico's perseverance paid off when Griezmann capitalized on his chance near the end.

Real Sociedad, winless in three games, was coming off a humiliating elimination against third-division club Lleida in the Copa del Rey round of 32 after squandering a two-goal lead at home.

The Basque Country club remains seventh in the 20-team league.

BARCELONA SETBACK

Barcelona stumbled for the second consecutive week, losing points at home for the first time after 18 straight league victories at Camp Nou in a streak almost a year old.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks were draws at Atletico Madrid and, last week, at Valencia.

Eighth-place Celta, which lost only two of its last five games against Barcelona, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas' close-range shot 20 minutes in.

Lionel Messi equalized two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho, taking his league-leading tally to 13.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a low cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st, becoming Barcelona's 10th all-time top scorer with 127 goals in 165 games.

Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later thanks to Maxi Gomez being set up by Aspas in a breakaway. Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti hurt his right hamstring in the play, and could be out until February.

Barcelona captain Andre Iniesta also had to be substituted because of an apparent injury early in the second half.

SEVILLA STAYS CLOSE

Sevilla moved to within eight points of Barcelona by defeating Deportivo La Coruna 2-0 with goals by Wissam Ben Yedder before halftime and Michael Krohn-Dehli in the second half.

Ben Yedder has scored five in his last three matches.

Sevilla has won four of its last five games in all competitions.

Deportivo is just outside the relegation zone.

