Leader Barcelona loses points at home against Celta Vigo

MADRID — Barcelona stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday, giving its nearest challengers a chance to move closer to the top of the Spanish league.

Barcelona now has a five-point lead over second-place Valencia, which plays at mid-table Getafe on Sunday.

Third-place Atletico Madrid and fourth-place Real Madrid are nine points behind the Catalan club ahead of their games later on Saturday. Atletico hosts Real Sociedad and Real Madrid plays at Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks in the league this season were draws at Atletico Madrid and at Valencia.