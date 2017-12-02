Hazard, Coutinho shine in wins for Chelsea, Liverpool in EPL

Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho produced stunning individual displays to inspire impressive wins for Chelsea and Liverpool in the English Premier League as the teams took a chunk into their deficit to runaway leader Manchester City on Saturday.

Hazard scored twice and tormented Newcastle throughout in Chelsea's 3-1 come-from-behind win at Stamford Bridge.

Coutinho, another of the league's star No. 10s, scored one goal and set up three others as Liverpool routed Brighton 5-1 to continue its prolific form away from home this season.

Of the genuine contenders for the Champions League positions, Tottenham was the only one to slip up — again — after drawing 1-1 at Watford. Spurs, though, played most of the second half a man down after Davinson Sanchez's straight red card for elbowing.