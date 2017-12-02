Soccer success: Iceland investment takes tiny nation to WCup

Public funding toward sport clubs and their facilities mean children need to be provided with equal opportunities. "This means it's hard for us to select the 15 or 20 best players and train them extra hard," Sverrisson said.

Iceland's place at the World Cup in Russia comes after a stunning run at the 2016 European Championship, where the team made it to the quarterfinals, knocking out England before losing to France 5-2.

Vidar Halldorsson, a sociology professor at the University of Iceland, argued in a recent book that in an era of big money the Icelandic team preserves an amateur spirit of friendship and sacrifice "while the elite teams have been weakened by greed and individualism."

The Icelandic players have relatively modest careers as professional footballers — team captain Aron Gunnarsson, for example, is with second-tier Cardiff in the English League Championship.

"Together the players are ambitious and supportive," Halldorsson said, "and always willing to put the team first."

The success is not "sport specific," he said, pointing to top-class performances by the Icelandic handball and basketball teams.

"Icelanders have not forgotten the 'play' in sports," Halldorsson said, "and with that they champion the values the larger teams have lost in recent years."

The matches at the Korinn indoor hall are watched by proud parents, catching up with friends and relatives. Faces are familiar in a country this small, and even Iceland President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson was there to watch his 8-year-old son.

"The kids here, they learn their game and are encouraged to pass the ball to the next player instead of just kicking it as far as you can — tiny things like that give them an understanding of the game," Johannesson told the AP.

A father of five and long-time volunteer in youth clubs, the president said the most important thing was that everybody is involved. "We just make sure that everybody has fun, everybody improves himself and everybody has a good time," Johannesson said.

"That is what matters to me, not that we are creating professional football players 10 years on or something like that."

By Egill Bjarnason, The Associated Press