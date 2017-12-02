Dortmund's winless run continues; Bayern beats Hannover 3-1

LEAD GROWS

Bayern increased its lead to six points with a hard-fought 3-1 win over promoted Hannover.

Thomas Mueller returned after nearly six weeks out injured, and the Germany forward crossed for Arturo Vidal to break the deadlock after a quarter-hour.

Vidal, who already drew a good save from Philipp Tschauner and struck the post, scored at the third attempt with a header inside the far post. It was his third consecutive game scoring, confirming his improvement under Jupp Heynckes, who asked for more from the Chile midfielder upon his return as coach.

Mueller set up Robert Lewandowski minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Niclas Fuellkrug had the chance to equalize from the penalty spot. His first attempt — which was successful — was then ruled out for an infringement by a teammate. Sven Ulreich, who conceded the spot kick, saved the second attempt.

But Charlison Benschop equalized with a header off a corner in the 35th.

Kingsley Coman went close after the break and James Rodriguez grazed the crossbar as Bayern pushed for the lead.

Coman finally made the breakthrough midway through the half, taking Mueller's cross with his right boot and firing the ball in at the near post with his left.

Lewandowski wrapped it up late with a penalty.

___

BRILLIANT LOB

Serge Gnabry scored twice — the second a brilliant lob from near the halfway line — in a 4-0 win for Hoffenheim over second-place Leipzig.

Max Kruse fired Werder Bremen to a 1-0 win over Stuttgart, and Augsburg won 3-1 at Mainz.

Schalke could reclaim second place later with a victory over winless Cologne.

By Ciaran Fahey, The Associated Press