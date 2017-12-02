Allardyce starts at Everton with 2-0 win vs Huddersfield

LIVERPOOL, England — Sam Allardyce started his tenure as Everton manager by guiding his new team to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the English Premier League, thanks to goals by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Saturday.

Hired on Thursday, Allardyce will not have been impressed by Everton's poor first-half display but Sigurdsson struck in the 47th minute from Calvert-Lewin's flick.

The young striker then scored himself in the 73rd after running onto Wayne Rooney's through-ball.

Everton, which beat West Ham 4-0 on Wednesday, has back-to-back league wins for the first time this season to lift morale in time for next week's Merseyside derby at Anfield.